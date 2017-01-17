Charlotte School of Law vows to fight Dept. of Ed's 'final'...
Updated : Charlotte School of Law has backed away from a teach-out plan, and its students will no longer receive federal student aid, the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday. The teach-out plan would have allowed students to attend Florida Coastal School of Law, which like CSL is owned by Infilaw.
Read more at ABA Journal.
