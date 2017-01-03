Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Caterpillar might end production in Aurora. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar could move production out of its Aurora plant at a cost of 800 local jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Peoria-based Caterpillar has faced four years of declining revenue and expects that to continue in 2017, spokeswoman Corrie Scott said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Just another example of high taxes in the state of Illinois and companies, & people (2015 over 8,000 people moved out of the state) just a shame
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC