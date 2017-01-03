Caterpillar might end production in A...

Caterpillar might end production in Aurora

There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Caterpillar might end production in Aurora. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar could move production out of its Aurora plant at a cost of 800 local jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Peoria-based Caterpillar has faced four years of declining revenue and expects that to continue in 2017, spokeswoman Corrie Scott said.

Longhaul

Aurora, IL

#1 5 hrs ago
Just another example of high taxes in the state of Illinois and companies, & people (2015 over 8,000 people moved out of the state) just a shame
Chicago, IL

