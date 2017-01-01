California Public Employees Retirement System Has $724,000 Position in Myers Industries, Inc.
California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period.
