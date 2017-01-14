CAE Inc (CAE) Stake Decreased by Deka...

CAE Inc (CAE) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in CAE Inc by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,948 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,923,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC