CAE gets Canadian, U.S. military training contracts worth up to $1 billion

17 hrs ago

CAE says the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Army have awarded the Montreal-based company two long-term contracts that could be worth a total of $1 billion or more. The RCAF contract is for a program known as NATO Flying Training in Canada, where CAE provides classroom and simulator training.

