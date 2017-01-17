Buick drops price, updates look of Encore subcompact SUV
This photo provided by the General Motors Company shows the 2017 Buick Encore. The Buick Encore subcompact SUV arrives for 2017 with a lower starting retail price, more standard equipment, refreshed styling and new connectivity features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC