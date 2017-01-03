Blizzard, avalanche warnings in Sierra; heavy snow, winds
Emergency crews still clearing flood debris from the streets of Reno and other Nevada cities started revving up the snowplows Tuesday as yet another fierce winter storm barrelled into the state. Snow and winds gusting up to 100 mph on ridgetops over the Sierra Nevada are expected to cause whiteout conditions, and a section of U.S. Interstate 80 was closed.
