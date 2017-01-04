Biotech set to regain favour after re...

Biotech set to regain favour after recent thrills and spills

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

The last few months have been ones to forget for biotech shares with a rotation of funds out of the sector globally leaving many stocks in the sector well down on their 12-month highs, with sentiment also hurt amid caution the US will force drug prices lower which will hit earnings. Even so, a host of smaller stocks have had stellar runs over the past year, which has continued into the start of 2017, with the likes of Clinuvel and Innate Immunotherapeutics rising almost three-fold as Viralytics more than doubled as investors warmed to their prospects in a year that saw a number of biotech companies go public as investors also backed numerous fund-raisings in the sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC