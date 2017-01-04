Biotech set to regain favour after recent thrills and spills
The last few months have been ones to forget for biotech shares with a rotation of funds out of the sector globally leaving many stocks in the sector well down on their 12-month highs, with sentiment also hurt amid caution the US will force drug prices lower which will hit earnings. Even so, a host of smaller stocks have had stellar runs over the past year, which has continued into the start of 2017, with the likes of Clinuvel and Innate Immunotherapeutics rising almost three-fold as Viralytics more than doubled as investors warmed to their prospects in a year that saw a number of biotech companies go public as investors also backed numerous fund-raisings in the sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC