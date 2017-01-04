Biotech set to regain favour after recent thrills and spills

The last few months have been ones to forget for biotech shares with a rotation of funds out of the sector globally leaving many stocks in the sector well down on their 12-month highs, with sentiment also hurt amid caution the US will force drug prices lower which will hit earnings. Even so, a host of smaller stocks have had stellar runs over the past year, which has continued into the start of 2017, with the likes of Clinuvel and Innate Immunotherapeutics rising almost three-fold as Viralytics more than doubled as investors warmed to their prospects in a year that saw a number of biotech companies go public as investors also backed numerous fund-raisings in the sector.

