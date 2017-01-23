Belden Industrial Switch Enables High-Speed Communication to Meet Increasing Bandwidth Needs

The MSP40 Full Gigabit Ethernet Layer 3 switch features 28 Gigabit speed ports - more than other modular compact switches on the market, and these interchangeable ports enable data speeds up to 2.5 Gigabits. "Reliable, high-speed data transmission isn't an option any more, and with more data than ever before, industrial networks need to keep up with the evolving bandwidth requirements," said Vinod Rana, product manager at Belden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.