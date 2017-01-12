Bayer says executives had a productive meeting with Trump over the...
German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer, which will need regulatory approval for its $66 billion deal to buy U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, said company chief executives had a productive meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. Trump talked to Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann, Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant and some of their advisers in New York, his transition team said on Wednesday, part of meetings before he takes office later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC