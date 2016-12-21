Apprenticeships to apply for in 2017 ...

Apprenticeships to apply for in 2017 with BAE Systems

Read more: Surrey Advertiser

A number of apprenticeship roles are open for applications at BAE Systems sites in Ash Vale , Frimley and further afield in 2017. The defence, security and aerospace firm plans to recruit an additional 574 apprentices nationwide by September this year, in addition to the 2,036 it currently employs - which the company said was an unprecedented number in its history, at around 6% of the total UK workforce.

