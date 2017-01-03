Allies of Donald Trump, John Kasich f...

Allies of Donald Trump, John Kasich fight Friday for leadership of the Ohio GOP

19 hrs ago

A heated battle between supporters of President-elect Donald Trump and Gov. John Kasich over the future of the Ohio Republican Party will come to a head Friday, when party leaders vote for state party chair. Current chair Matt Borges, endorsed by Kasich, is fighting for re-election against Jane Timken, a Canton attorney and vice chair of the Stark County Republican Party.

