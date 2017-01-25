Air Motion Systems Acquired by Baldwin, Will Rebrand as AMS Spectral UV

Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create the premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe. Baldwin, the world leader in highly reactive UV, LED UV and IR drying systems, has acquired Air Motion Systems, the world's leading provider of LED UV curing technology for the graphic arts industry, expanding its position as the number one customer choice within the market.

