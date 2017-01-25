Air Motion Systems Acquired by Baldwin, Will Rebrand as AMS Spectral UV
Two major players in the UV curing systems industry, Air Motion Systems, Inc. and Baldwin Technology Company, Inc., are merging their expertise to create the premier provider of UV and LED curing technology across the globe. Baldwin, the world leader in highly reactive UV, LED UV and IR drying systems, has acquired Air Motion Systems, the world's leading provider of LED UV curing technology for the graphic arts industry, expanding its position as the number one customer choice within the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC