ABB Inc. ABB wins $640 million mega deal for long distance power...
ABB has teamed up with India's national electricity grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in a mega project worth over $640 million for ABB to deliver a transmission link that will have the capacity to bring reliable electricity to more than 80 million people. The Raigarh-Pugalur 800 kilovolt ultra-high-voltage direct current system will connect Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC