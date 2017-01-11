ABB Inc. ABB wins $640 million mega deal for long distance power...

ABB has teamed up with India's national electricity grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in a mega project worth over $640 million for ABB to deliver a transmission link that will have the capacity to bring reliable electricity to more than 80 million people. The Raigarh-Pugalur 800 kilovolt ultra-high-voltage direct current system will connect Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

