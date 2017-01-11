ABB Inc. ABB wins $640 million mega d...

ABB Inc. ABB wins $640 million mega deal for long distance power...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

ABB has teamed up with India's national electricity grid operator Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in a mega project worth over $640 million for ABB to deliver a transmission link that will have the capacity to bring reliable electricity to more than 80 million people. The Raigarh-Pugalur 800 kilovolt ultra-high-voltage direct current system will connect Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) 7 hr Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec 16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC