ABB Inc. ABB completes HVDC link upgrade in Canada supporting transmission of renewables

Madawaska upgrade to support transmission of hydro-power from Quebec, enhancing reliability and efficiency ABB has completed a major upgrade of the 350 megawatt Madawaska high-voltage direct current transmission link that connects the grids of Quebec and New Brunswick in southeast Canada. The back-to-back converter station has been in operation for more than 30 years and the modernization is expected to significantly improve grid reliability and help reduce maintenance needs.

