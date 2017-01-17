ABB Inc. ABB completes HVDC link upgr...

ABB Inc. ABB completes HVDC link upgrade in Canada supporting transmission of renewables

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Madawaska upgrade to support transmission of hydro-power from Quebec, enhancing reliability and efficiency ABB has completed a major upgrade of the 350 megawatt Madawaska high-voltage direct current transmission link that connects the grids of Quebec and New Brunswick in southeast Canada. The back-to-back converter station has been in operation for more than 30 years and the modernization is expected to significantly improve grid reliability and help reduce maintenance needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Tue Meme301 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec 18 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 35
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20... Nov '16 Jon Weins 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC