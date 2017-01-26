a Ceo Who's Who Of Trump's Manufacturing Council
A group of more than two dozen CEOs have been tapped by President Donald Trump to create recommendations to grow the American manufacturing sector. The group convenes at a time when Trump is pledging to cut corporate taxes, slash regulations and also heavily tax companies that outsource manufacturing jobs.
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
