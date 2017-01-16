3M Introduces New PELTORa Sport Elect...

3M Introduces New PELTORa Sport Electronic Hearing Protectors at SHOT Show

PELTOR Sport is showcasing its latest innovations, including new tactical hearing protectors, at The National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas beginning January 17. Available in early 2017, the PELTOR Sport Tactical 300 and PELTOR Sport Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protectors feature new proprietary 3M SMART technology that automatically adjusts to your environment and firearm for customized protection. The technology measures the energy in gunshot noise as well as echoes in the environment and automatically sets suppression time for optimized comfort and communication.

