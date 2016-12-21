US stocks move slightly higher after two days of losses
U.S. stocks are slightly higher as trading gets off to a quiet start heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Health care stocks are making small gains and companies that make basic materials are trading slightly lower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC