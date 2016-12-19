United Technologies Stock Surges To Lead Dow Gainers After Analyst Upgrade
Shares of United Technologies Corp. surged 2.1% toward a 17-month high in morning trade, enough for them to pace the gainers among Dow Jones Industrial Average components, after Credit Suisse turned bullish on the diversified industrial giant. Analyst Julian Mitchell raised his rating to outperform, after being at neutral since November 2015.
