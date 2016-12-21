Two new sizes for Roadmaster trailer ...

Two new sizes for Roadmaster trailer tire line

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company recently added two new sizes to its Roadmaster RM272 commercial tire line 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5 that are specifically engineered for drop-deck trailers. Designed to ward off irregular wear and damage due to curbing, Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper's truck and bus tire business noted in a statement that the RM272 features a four-belt steel casing and has a slightly rounded tread footprint, along with a reinforced shoulder to help withstand extreme side forces.

