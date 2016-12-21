Trump to meet with Boeing, Lockheed Martin CEOs on Wednesday
Dec 21 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was set to meet on Wednesday with Dennis Muilenburg, the chief executive of Boeing Co, and Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp, two defense contractors he has questioned over project costs, a transition official said. ACCRA, Dec 21 Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said his economic priorities are to restore stability, cut taxes and interest rates and spur double-digit growth driven by the private sector.
