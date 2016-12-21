Trump suggests he would ditch F-35 in favor of alternate plane

President-elect Donald Trump piled on fresh criticism of the Pentagon's most sophisticated aircraft on Thursday, suggesting that he might abandon the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in favor of an alternate plane due to high costs. In a message on Twitter, Trump said that cost overruns in Lockheed Martin's $400 billion program to develop the stealth aircraft had prompted him to ask Boeing, another major defense manufacturer, to "price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.