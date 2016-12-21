The U-Deuce

"THE AIRPLANE IS NOTHING LIKE WHAT POWERS FLEW," says Bryan Swords, currently the chief engineer for the U-2S at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company's Palmdale, California office. Swords is referring, of course, to Francis Gary Powers, who, four years after overflights began over the U.S.S.R., Poland, and East Germany, had the unfortunate distinction of being shot down in a U-2 near Sverdlovsk in the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.