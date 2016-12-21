THAW festival kicks off with HooDoo Loungers

Centenary Stage Company launches the annual January THAW Music Festival with the vibrant sounds of Mardi Gras as The HooDoo Loungers storm the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 14 at 8pm. Hailed as, “the best New Orleans style band north of the Mississippi!” The HooDoo Loungers are a high-energy nine piece band performing music inspired by the rhythms, sounds, history, and spirit of New Orleans.

