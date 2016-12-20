Rep. Evans of Smyrna defends Lockheed's F-35 program in letter to Trump
A Democratic state lawmaker representing Cobb has penned a letter to President-elect Donald Trump describing the impact Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter program has on the county and the U.S. as a whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC