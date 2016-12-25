NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Continues to Hold Position in Dover Corp.
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan held its stake in Dover Corp. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC