Judge sides with ex-Delphi employees
A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Treasury Department must disclose some 220 withheld documents to former Delphi Corp. salaried workers who are attempting to regain pensions taken away from them by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Dec. 20 the federal agency failed to supply him with for the privilege it invoked not to disclose some of the 220 documents involving the PBGC's decision to terminate the pensions during the buyout of General Motors and Chrysler in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec 18
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec 16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec 3
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Eastman Kodak's (KODK) CEO Jeff Clarke on Q3 20...
|Nov '16
|Jon Weins
|1
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
|Ruling unseals Goodyear comment (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Mark
|22
|Welding inspector admits falsifying reports, sa... (Jun '09)
|Sep '16
|Explosiv3 AWS CWI...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC