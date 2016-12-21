Judge sides with ex-Delphi employees

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Treasury Department must disclose some 220 withheld documents to former Delphi Corp. salaried workers who are attempting to regain pensions taken away from them by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled Dec. 20 the federal agency failed to supply him with for the privilege it invoked not to disclose some of the 220 documents involving the PBGC's decision to terminate the pensions during the buyout of General Motors and Chrysler in 2009.

