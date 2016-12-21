IDC Predicts Half of Worldwide Supply...

IDC Predicts Half of Worldwide Supply Chains Will Use AI by 2020

IDC Manufacturing Insights has published its "IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Supply Chain 2017 Predictions," report to offer the 10 predictions that provide the framework for IT and line-of-business decision makers' and influencers' planning and execution of technology-related initiatives in the year ahead. According to the report, over the next decade, IDC expects that a majority of manufacturing industry growth will accrue to those companies that engage successfully with their consumers.

Chicago, IL

