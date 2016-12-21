Flowserve Amends a oeShareholder of Record Datea for Recently Announced Quarterly Cash Dividend
The dividend is payable on January 13, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2017. While Flowserve currently intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, any future dividends, at this $0.19 per share rate or otherwise, will be reviewed individually and declared by the Board at its discretion, dependent on the Board's assessment of the company's financial condition and business outlook at the applicable time.
