Flood control efforts top 2016 regional news
FINDLAY FIREFIGHTERS pour water on a big downtown blaze in January 2016. The fire destroyed the Gibbs Building at 217-227 N. Main St., the second-floor apartments in that building, and a neighboring three-story building at 227 N. Main St. By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer Flood control continued to dominate The Courier's regional news coverage in 2016, ... (more)
