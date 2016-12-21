CCL Industries says $1.3-billion deal will make it a leader in polymer banknotes
CCL Industries has a $1.3-billion friendly deal to acquire a U.K.-based company that makes polymer banknotes. The Toronto-based company says the acquisition of the Innovia Group will give it a leading position in the growing market for the highly secure type of banknotes, which the Bank of Canada has been using for about five years.
