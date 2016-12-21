Beyonce Sued Over 'Drunk in Love' Mus...

Beyonce Sued Over 'Drunk in Love' Music Video

Tuesday Read more: Billboard

Beyonce is being sued by clothing designer Dwayne Walker over the use of the Roc-A-Fella logo in her 2013 music video for "Drunk in Love," according to court documents reviewed by Billboard . In multiple lawsuits in recent years, Walker claimed his design provided the basis of the logo for Jay Z , Damon Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke's record label in 1995 and is suing Jay's wife for impermissibly "prominently displaying" the image in her video.

