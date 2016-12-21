Actuant Is On Track For An Earnings Recovery

Aegis Capital maintains its Buy rating on Actuant Corporation , saying the company's first-quarter results showed further signs of stabilization in its key end-markets and reaffirmed the brokerage's thesis of earnings rebound in the second-half of fiscal year 2017. "We anticipate the earnings ramp to be driven by a) sharply improving YoY comps in all three segments; b) backend loaded restructuring savings; and c) product range expansion at Industrial segment including 2nd tier brands in Americas and Europe ," analyst Igor Maryasis wrote in a note.

