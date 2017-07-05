Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Hub Group, Inc.
Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jun 19
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun '17
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
