Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,137 Shares of Hub Group, Inc.

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period.

