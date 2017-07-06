Guideline promises lighter load for logistics
China will reduce the cost of logistics and improve efficiency to spur the real economy, according to a guideline approved at a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday. One focus of the guideline is improving the use of roads through better traffic administration and law enforcement, enabling smoother services with less red tape.
