C.H. Robinson Announces the Opening of N ...

C.H. Robinson, one of the leading third party logistics providers, continues its commitment to global growth by opening a new less than container load gateway in Antwerp, Belgium. The Antwerp LCL gateway expands the company's European gateway network which includes air and ocean facilities in the UK, Germany and Italy.

