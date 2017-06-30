ArcBest to begin using space-based pricing Aug. 1
"The logistics industry continues to change rapidly," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We believe this initiative is the natural step for us to take now to ensure that the value we provide is appropriately reflected in the compensation we receive for our shipping and logistics services.
