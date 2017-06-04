Zymeworks Presents Safety and Anti-Tu...

Zymeworks Presents Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity Data from the...

Zymeworks Presents Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Study of ZW25 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting Zymeworks Presents Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity Data from the Ongoing Phase 1 Study of ZW25 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting Zymeworks Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced results from the dose escalation portion of the first-in-human study of ZW25, a novel Azymetric bispecific antibody targeting two distinct domains of the HER2 receptor.

