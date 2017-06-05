TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc
Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 236,590 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
