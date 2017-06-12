Trade, logistics industry supports 1.2M jobs in LA, Inland Empire....
A total volume of 598.3 million tons of freight valued at $1.7 trillion moved throughout Southern California across the various modes of transportation in 2015, according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. Operations at the Port of Los Angeles are shown here. The freight that moved throughout Southern California in 2015 was valued at $4.7 billion.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
