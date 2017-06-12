Trade, logistics industry supports 1....

Trade, logistics industry supports 1.2M jobs in LA, Inland Empire....

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Breeze

A total volume of 598.3 million tons of freight valued at $1.7 trillion moved throughout Southern California across the various modes of transportation in 2015, according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp. Operations at the Port of Los Angeles are shown here. The freight that moved throughout Southern California in 2015 was valued at $4.7 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC