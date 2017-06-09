Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,175 ...

Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,175 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC