Teknowlogi Launches AI Decision-Making Platform for Logistics Industry

11 min ago

Logistics technology provider Teknowlogi has launched its Logistics Expert System - a logistics supply chain analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence decision-making technology. The same technology has already been deployed in medical diagnosis and stock trading.

Chicago, IL

