Supply Chain Resilience in the Age of...

Supply Chain Resilience in the Age of Nationalism

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: My ESM

In a few short months, conversations about interdependent economies linked with flexible, agile, and resilient supply chain and logistics practices have shifted to nationalistic, protectionist-centered debates that could sideswipe business operations in the not too far away future. Britain's vote to leave the European Union last June, the US election last fall and anticipation about a string of important elections sweeping through EU will impact the supply chain, one way or another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My ESM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) 22 hr Ex driver 131
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC