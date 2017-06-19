Supply Chain Resilience in the Age of Nationalism

In a few short months, conversations about interdependent economies linked with flexible, agile, and resilient supply chain and logistics practices have shifted to nationalistic, protectionist-centered debates that could sideswipe business operations in the not too far away future. Britain's vote to leave the European Union last June, the US election last fall and anticipation about a string of important elections sweeping through EU will impact the supply chain, one way or another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My ESM.