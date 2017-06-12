Study: U.S. Manufacturing, Logistics ...

Study: U.S. Manufacturing, Logistics Industries Grew Over Last Generation

Contrary to public perception, U.S. manufacturing and logistics industries experienced dramatic growth over the past generation, says a new report from Ball State University. U.S. manufacturing production grew 11 percent since the dot.com bust and the ensuing economic turbulence of the 2001 and 2007-09 recessions, according to Manufacturing and Logistics: A Generation of Volatility & Growth, released today by the Ball State Center for Business and Economic Research and Conexus Indiana.

Chicago, IL

