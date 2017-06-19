State of the Logistics Union 2017

State of the Logistics Union 2017

The annual State of Logistics report is just out again with much fanfare from CSCMP, with the headline news that overall relative US logistics costs were modestly down for the third straight year in 2016, to 7.5% of GDP from the 7.84% seen in 2015. Importantly, a revision to how the data is compiled first implemented last year has in fact taken that metric down noticeably from the numbers in previous years.

Chicago, IL

