Report: Logistics industry headed for cognitive dissonance

Sean Monahan, far right, lead author of the newly released State of Logistics report, said that due to political and economic uncertainty, the U.S. logistics industry appears destined for a "prolonged bout of cognitive dissonance." Trucking is confronting a new era of logistics uncertainty, according to an annual report being released today; one where e-commerce, new technologies and business tactics, plus more regional and last-mile freight demand could upend the industry's economics for years to come.

