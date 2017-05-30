Puma Biotechnology announces positive trial results
Puma Biotechnology presents at ASCO the positive results from an ongoing Phase II clinical trial of Puma's investigational drug PB272 for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has metastasized to the brain. The multicenter Phase II clinical trial enrolled patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have brain metastases.
