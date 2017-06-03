PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Short Interest Down 4.4% in May
PFSweb, Inc. saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,555 shares, a drop of 4.4% from the April 28th total of 791,532 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
