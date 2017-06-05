No-Quorum Airport Meeting Morphs Into Field Trip
When a called meeting of the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority failed to get a quorum Friday morning, the three authority members present used the time for a discussion of airport-related matters followed by a press-accompanied visit to the airport itself. The authority had met on Monday in hopes of finalizing details of a lease agreement for what is usually called the "old Forward Air building" and hangar, but was not able to complete the process.
